Infant chokes to death on pine cone at daycare

RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN)- A grieving North Carolina family is demanding answers after their beloved baby boy died at a Raleigh daycare.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Helena Harris says her 10-month-old grandson Areon choked on a pine cone at daycare while playing outsides and did not survive.

“My grandbaby is gone, somebody needs to be responsible for what happened to him,” Harris said.

Harris said she dropped the little boy off at A Hug A Day Care off Adcox Place in south Raleigh. Then, just a short time later, she received a phone call from the manager.

“The daycare lady called me and told me that I needed to get to the daycare because Areon was choking on something,” Harris said.

According to the Division of Child Development and Early Education, there have been violations here in the past, including hazardous items found on the property, health assessment filing issues and daily schedules not maintained.

Meanwhile, there are still a lot of unanswered questions … questions the grandmother wants answered.

“He was my heart,” Harris said. “He was my heart, he was Ashanna’s heart. He was our get up and go. He was through our struggles what was bonding us together.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now