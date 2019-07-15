In aftermath of Barry, some state offices closed Monday

The Louisiana Emergency Operations Center says that due to continued power outages associated with Hurricane Barry, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in Assumption, Iberia and St. Mary parishes will remain closed Monday, July 15, 2019.

Agency heads have been made aware and will be responsible for determining the essential personnel who should remain on duty and/or those who should report to alternate work sites if necessary, a press release states.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.