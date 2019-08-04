ICYMI: St. Landry Parish Schools create tip line for students

Students and Teachers in St. Landry Parish now have access to a new tip line.

The goal of the tip line is to stop crime and create a safer environment for students and teachers.

Students can send in tips ranging from bullying on campus or online to reporting weapons and drugs.

They can also use the tip line to reach out for help when they have suicidal thoughts.

Officials hope the new system will help law enforcement work with school leaders more effectively.

“If it’s a major crime, our 24-hour call center is gonna call me and I will call law enforcement and I will call the school official who is on the list for that school. But if it’s a simple thing like graffiti, we’ll take the tip in and we’ll send it to the proper officials at the schools.”

The system will work just like CrimeStoppers.

Cash rewards will be offered to tipsters, so the bigger the tip the higher the reward.

The non-profit Crime Stoppers will cover the cost of the program.