ICYMI: Evangeline Maid Bread Company celebrates 100 years in business

An Acadiana original is celebrating its 100th anniversary of baking tradition.

News 10’s Morgan Moore visited Evangeline Maid Baking Company to find out how they have been successful for so long.

“It’s two fold in that side of it. It’s our Acadiana culture because we love food and we love food that tastes good and that’s also sharable, part of our family, part of our tradition, and with Evangeline Maid because of the quality employees our employees also come from this area, so they put their love, heart, and sweat into the sweat equity of making a product each and every day.”

Since its introduction in 1919, the image of Evangeline Maid has only been updated twice, but the handmade bread recipe lives on.

“There’s not really been a lot of changes, we make bread the old fashioned way just like you’d make it at home on your counter top, it’s just that we make it a lot larger batch and at home you make one loaf of bread, but here we make 2000 in one of our batches so it’s the same love and care that started 100 years ago, we just carry it on today in a little larger batch size.”

General Manager Farley Painter says the company has been successful because of community support and their love of fresh bread.

He looks forward to celebrating the tradition that started 100 years ago.

“Look forward to pay attention because we will have things coming up that are going to celebrate life in Acadian with good bread.

In the fall, the bakery will honor its centennial by unveiling a special Evangeline Maid mural on the bakery’s exterior.

Painter also encourages you to keep up with information about EM’s 100 years of celebration.