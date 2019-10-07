ICYMI: Bicyclist struck, killed in hit and run crash on Pont de Mouton; Police still searching for driver

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Lafayette on Tuesday, October 1.

Police say 19-year-old Kirk “Poppie” Broussard of Lafayette was cycling in the area of Pont de Mouton near Acadian Hills when he was struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the driver or the car involved in the crash is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lafayette Police are on scene of a fatal hit and run crash involving a bicyclist.

Police Spokesperson Bridgette Dugas said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East Pont de Mouton.

By the time police arrived, Dugas said the driver who struck the bicyclist had fled the scene.

The male victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

He died shortly after arrival, Dugas said.

An investigation has begun and police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash, to contact your local 911.