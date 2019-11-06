Iberia Parish Sheriff candidates debate prior to upcoming runoff election

The two Iberia Parish Sheriff candidates held a debate Tuesday night in New Iberia at the Cyr Gates Community Center in City Park.

The candidates, Tommy Romero and Murphy Meyers, first spoke about their plans to investigate 13 unsolved murders.

Romero said he wants to form a cold case crime unit.

Meyers said he plans to start a task force.

Another hot topic of debate was incarceration programs. Each candidate said they want to introduce a G.E.D. program in the parish jail to teach inmates job skills.

The runoff election for Iberia Parish Sheriff is Nov. 16.