Husband, wife escape early morning house fire in Lafayette

A husband and wife are okay after flames ripped through their Lafayette home early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:35 a.m., in the 200 block of Persimmon Place when Lafayette firefighters responded after the occupants called 911 to report smoke inside the home.

On arrival, firefighters say they found the garage engulfed in flames with two vehicles burning: one inside the garage and another on the driveway.

The fire was spreading to the attic of the dwelling. and firefighters say they were able to control the spread within 15 minutes.

The garage and both vehicles sustained heavy fire damage. The dwelling was moderately damaged, primarily the attic and front half, according to a press release.

The husband and wife say they were awakened by loud noises and when they start investigating noticed a heavy smoke inside their home and escaped through a rear door without injury.

Lafayette fire investigators determined the fire originated in the garage.

The cause is still under investigation.