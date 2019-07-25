Husband of St. Martinville Mayor in court Wednesday over boundaries of temporary restraining order

New information on the ongoing saga involving the husband of the mayor of St. Martinville and other city leaders.

Last week, the city council filed an injunction to obtain a temporary restraining order against the mayor’s husband, Lawrence Mitchell.

Mitchell’s attorney said the judge did not restrict the mayor’s husband as much as city officials wanted him too.

The restraining order would prevent Mitchell from entering onto any city property or approaching any city official.

Mitchell’s attorney said as the proceedings go forward he is hoping Mitchell will be vindicated of what he is calling fake charges against his client.