Human remains found near Demopolis during search for missing Jacksonville girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT, CNN) — This is the latest information in the disappearance of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. All times are local (CT):

7:00 p.m. Family members talk about relationship with Brianna and Taylor Williams

Jacksonville authorities confirm that crews have located the remains of a child in a wooded area in West Alabama. They said that “comprehensive data” led them to that location where they started their search on Monday. An exact identification of the remains is pending a detailed forensic analysis. Jacksonville authorities believe it may be Taylor Williams and said, “this is certainly not the outcome we were hoping for.”

They could not give a timeline for when the analysis would be completed.

“Brianna is a sweet girl,” explained a relative of the William’s family, Boyd Jackson. “We’re just waiting to see what happened. We really don’t know what happened. She stayed with us ever since she was like, 4, in this very house. Since she was four or five years old. She’s smart as a whip. I mean, took care of her school work. Valedictorian. Top of her class. It’s just something that’s not explainable right now. I don’t know.”

Jackson is married to Brianna’s aunt, Certina Williams. They live just a few miles away from where the remains were located Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t want to believe this,” said Certina Williams. “Hopefully I’ll wake up one day and think it’s just a dream.”

Both Jackson and Williams explained that they hadn’t seen Taylor since she was about one year-old. They didn’t think much of it, because they knew Brianna’s job with the navy kept her busy and, often, out of town. They said that the entire family has been hurting since the 5 year-old girl was reporting missing on Wednesday. According to Jackson, the community has offered up support and prayers–which has been much appreciated.

4:31 p.m.

Mother of missing girl hospitalized following possible suicide attempt

Brianna Williams, the mother of Taylor Rose Williams, is currently in the hospital in serious condition after an overdose, Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

JACKSONVILLE SHERIFF HOLDS A PRESS CONFERENCE REGARDING HUMAN REMAINS FOUND JACKSONVILLE SHERIFF HOLDS A PRESS CONFERENCE REGARDING HUMAN REMAINS FOUND DURING SEARCH FOR MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD TAYLOR WILLIAMS | Mother of missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams hospitalized after possible overdose. Police say she will be booked once she is released. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2QcoeJ9 Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Williams, 27, reported Taylor missing last Wednesday. Authorities say she stopped cooperating with them on Monday.

During a press conference, Jacksonville PD said Williams has been absentee booked at a local hospital. She is charged with child neglect and also giving false statements to authorities in the investigation. Williams also said that

Authorities did not release any more information, saying they “have a lot of work left to do.”

—

12:20 p.m.

Human remains found in Demopolis during search for missing girl

An investigative team searching for a missing Jacksonville, Florida girl found human remains near Demopolis, Alabama, local authorities confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies, including FBI offices, participated in the search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. The remains have not yet been identified.

ALABAMA SEARCH UPDATE DEMOPOLIS, AL (November, 12, 2019) – The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search… Posted by Demopolis Police Department on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, reported her missing Wednesday, when a nationwide Amber Alert was issued. Brianna Williams is no longer cooperating with police, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Monday.

Taylor Rose Williams and her mother Brianna Williams (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

Brianna Williams, an Alabama native, is a U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class at NAS Jacksonville, according to the sheriff.

Anyone who may have seen Taylor with her mother in the last six months is urged to call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. Brianna Williams drives a black 2017 Honda Accord with tinted windows and black rims.

Tips may also be directed to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.

This is a breaking news story, which will be updated as additional details are available.

