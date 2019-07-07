UPDATE: Funeral services announced for 2-year-old “King” Cormier; public invited

One week after 2-year-old Mar’Kavin “King” Cormier was shot at killed at his home on Northern Avenue in Lafayette, his family says it is overwhelmed by the love and support of the community.

As a result, family member Anetria Arceneaux has released the details of baby “King’s” funeral:

Friday, July 12 @ 10 a.m. at the Kinchen Funeral Home, 1101 N. St. Antoine Street.

A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until time of services.

The toddler, shot on June 30, and who died a short while later at a local hospital was mourned during a vigil held last Friday by family and friends.

Four people, including the child’s mother, were arrested in connection with his death.

Police have not released any additional details in the case.