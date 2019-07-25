Houma man faces $1 million bond after drug arrest in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 50-year-old Houma man remains in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $1 million bond after a narcotics investigation in Lafayette’s city limits.

On July 23, 2019, at approximately 1 a.m., a patrol officer with the Lafayette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-10 heading eastbound near mile marker 103.

During a search, investigators approximately 3,058 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine with an estimated DEA street value of $611,600 and approximately 508 grams of cocaine with an estimated DEA street value of $50,800 was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Mark Vincent is facing two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics.