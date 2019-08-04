Homicide investigation underway after officials locate body of missing man

Crowley Police and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation after the body of a missing man was found Saturday afternoon.

Before dawn Saturday, Crowley Police issued a request for assistance regarding 40-year-old Tim Breaux who was reported to be missing.

Late Saturday afternoon, police say his body was located on Wilder Road just south of Crowley.

Breaux’s vehicle was found abandoned Friday afternoon near a cemetery on 4th Street, police said.

