Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Homeland Security Investigations raid reality TV family home

Top Stories

Jed Duggar: "I don't live there and I am not aware of any investigation."

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirms to KNWA that agents raided the Duggar’s Tontitown home last week.

An HSI spokesperson said, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

Duggar family Tontitown, Arkansas home

The reason for the raid was not disclosed by HSI and the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas will not comment on the incident when asked by KNWA.

The Duggar family is probably best known for television reality shows titled “19 Kids and Counting,” and “Counting On.”

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2014 file photo, Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Josh Duggar was sued earlier in 2019 for real estate fraud and that trial is scheduled to begin next year.

Jim Bob Duggar (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

The patriarch of the family, Jim Bob Duggar, served in the Arkansas of Representatives for Washington County from 1999 to 2002. He was vice-chair of the House Corrections and Criminal Law Subcommittee.

Jedidiah Duggar

The youngest Duggar, Jedidah, 20, who filed papers to run for State Representative, said he did not know anything that was going on at the family home. “I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation.”

Stay with KNWA News as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories