A truck carrying an oversized load through Scott ripped down live power lines that fell on top of a house, causing it to burst into flames.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Old Spanish Trail.

No other details have been released.

The power has been shut off in the community while crews work to contain the blaze.

Entergy says approximately 37 homes have been affected by this power outage.