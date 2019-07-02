Highway to be dedicated in honor of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco today

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Acadiana Today to help celebrate the legacy of another Louisiana governor.

State officials will join former Governor Kathleen Blanco for a highway dedication ceremony tonight at 5:30 p.m.

The DOTD is is renaming the Evangeline Thruway and US 90 from Lafayette to Raceland the “Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Highway.”



The unveiling of the new sign will take place in front of the Howard Johnson Hotel at 2215 Northwest Evangeline Thruway.