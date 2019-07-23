HELP WANTED: Southland Steel looking to hire welders for its new facility in Louisiana

Southland Steel Fabricators Inc., says it will conduct a Hammond job fair Thursday, Aug. 8, to identify potential employees for welding positions at its new manufacturing facility in Amite, Louisiana.

The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northshore Technical Community College campus in Hammond, located at 111 Pride Drive.

“We are excited about our new facility and the opportunities it allows us to offer our community,” said President Joey Lombardo of Southland Steel Fabricators. “We will be hiring over 70 new team members in the coming months.”

Southland Steel says its looking to hire structural welders, flux-core welders, combination welders and welder-fitters.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to attend the job fair with a current résumé.

Southland Steel, which employs 176 in Greensburg, says it plans to fill 70 new positions in Amite with an average annual salary of $46,000, plus benefits.