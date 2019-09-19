Heavy Rains Unleash Across East Texas, 50% Rain Chance Continues for Acadiana

Heavy rains continue to pound southeast Texas this Thursday morning with some areas receiving over 28″ inches of rain and more is falling. Avoid any travel through southeast Texas if possible. Multiple reports of road closures and water rescues are ongoing.







In Acadiana, the intensity of the rain is much lighter but a steady rain is falling across the western half of Acadiana this morning. Scattered showers and storms should remain likely through the day. We will need to watch the extreme western parts of the state for flash flooding. Clouds and rain today should hold temperatures into the lower 80s.