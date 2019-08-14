Heavy police scene after man found shot in parking lot on Moss Street in Lafayette

1  of  2
Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot on Moss Street.  

According to Police Corporal Bridgett Dugas, officers located a male victim shortly before 10 p.m. lying in a business parking lot in the 3800 block of Moss Street.

Dugas said the victim was struck multiple times.

Eyewitnesses tell KLFY that the victim was shot in the parking lot of the Shoppers Value Food Store.

He was transported to a local hospital where is condition is unknown at news time.

No information given to us about suspects.

