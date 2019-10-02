HAPPY ENDING: Driver with no head lights gets pulled over, surprises unsuspecting Lafayette Police Officer

Two middle school boys took the opportunity to put on a real show for the LivePD cameras.

The Fatima students were being brought home from a 70’s theme cotillion at a local school last Saturday night when their 17-year-old driver was stopped.

The girl’s father, Jason Lopez of Lafayette, shared the video on Facebook with the following message:

“Several things to be grateful for after my daughter was stopped on LivePD last night on A&E Network. My daughter was picking up the boys from an 8th grade Disco dance and got stopped for not having her headlights on.”

The driver was heading northbound on University Avenue when the incident occurred.

Live PD cameras show the driver pulling over after activated lights from a police patrol unit.

“First, thank you officer Marvin Martin with LPD for stopping my daughter. She didn’t realize her headlights were off and you stopped a potentially dangerous situation. We had very precious cargo in that vehicle. My daughter, son and 2 of his teammates! Thank you for serving our community!”

“Second, grateful that my daughter was courteous and cooperative. I’m very proud of her. I know she will double check her lights next time! Third, grateful that the boys were given a chance to show off their new disco dancing skills live on national TV!”

The driver was given a warning, turned her head lights on, and drove away.

“Above all, I thank God! Everyone made it home safe.”