A boxing event, ‘Guns Down Gloves up’ was held Saturday in Lafayette and was done in remembrance of a local boxer who lost his life to gun violence last year.

28-year-old Brandon Broussard was shot and killed a year ago, on October 13.

Broussard’s parents attended the memorial held at the Garden Plaza Hotel.

His parents spoke about ending gun violence and how boxing as an active sport can help steer young men in a positive direction.