Gunman, 12 victims identified in Virginia Beach shooting

Virginia Beach officials identified the gunman in the workplace massacre that left 12 people dead and several injured.

CBS news’ Katherine Johnson has more.

Virginia Beach mourned the dead and prayed for the injured as investigators looked for a motive behind friday’s mass shooting.



The Police Chief identified the 40-year-old assailant on Saturday after all 12 victims’ families were notified.



”The suspect, and this will be the only time we will announce his name, is Dewayne Craddock.’



Dewayne Craddock worked as an engineer in the city’s utilities department for about 15 years.



Like everyone in this oceanside city of nearly half a million people, Craddock’s neighbors struggled to understand the atrocity.



”He would walk in and walk out you very rarely saw him.”



‘He seemed like an average guy to me. You never would look at him and think he’d do something like that.”



The city manager, Dave Hansen, said he worked for years with many of the people gunned down here in this municipal government complex.



‘The lives of 12 people were cut short by a senseless, incomprehensible act of violence.”



Officials on Saturday named the victims, showed their photos, and shared details of their lives.



Eleven were city employees.



The twelfth was a contractor applying for a permit.



Police said Craddock opened fire indiscriminately, using two 45 caliber handguns he legally purchased.



He was killed after a long gun battle with responding officers.

In the aftermath, bodies were found on all three floors of the building.

‘This is a large scale crime scene. This is a horrific crime scene.’

The FBI is leading the evidence recovery effort, with 40 agents on the case.

