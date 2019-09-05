Grand Coteau Head Start & Sunset Elementary dismissing classes early today to repair water lines

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – Students who go to Sunset Elementary and Grand Coteau Head Start will be dismissed early today.
Sunset city officials will be making repairs to water lines beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Classes at Grand Coteau Head Start will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., and Sunset Elementary at 2:00 p.m.
School officials say they will provide water due to the possibility of a boil advisory after the repairs are done.
