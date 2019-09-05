1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian Live and replay newscasts

Grand Coteau Head Start & Sunset Elementary dismissing classes early today to repair water lines

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – Students who go to Sunset Elementary and Grand Coteau Head Start will be dismissed early today.

Sunset city officials will be making repairs to water lines beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Classes at Grand Coteau Head Start will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., and Sunset Elementary at 2:00 p.m.

School officials say they will provide water due to the possibility of a boil advisory after the repairs are done.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local