Governor John Bel Edwards sends condolences to family of TV News Anchor killed in plane crash

Two people, including WVUE anchor Nancy Parker were killed in a small plane crash near a New Orleans area airport.

Parker was shooting a story in a stunt plane when the crash happened in a field near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

According to NOLA.com, parker was recording a feature story about pilot Franklin J.P. Augustus.

Augustus was an acrobatic air show pilot and New Orleans-based member of a group that honored the Tuskegee Airmen.

Parker and Augustus both died in the crash.

“There was a small post crash fire that was put out quickly by the New Orleans Fire Department and Lakefront Airport Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting. We’ve had a coordination with many different agencies on the scene here. The NTSB is sending an inspector from Denver from their central office. They will be here probably tomorrow morning. We in conjunction, the city of New Orleans in conjunction with the port and levy board will be protecting and securing this area as per the request of the FAA.”

Parker was 53 and is survived by her husband and three children.

Governor John Bel Edwards released this statement on the death of Nancy Parker.

“For more than 20 years, Nancy Parker delivered the news to viewers in Louisiana, most recently joining New Orleanians in their homes each evening as an anchor on fox 8. an emmy-winning reporter, cancer advocate and author, Nancy used her platform to tell stories that mattered to the people of our state. Please join your prayers to mine and Donna’s for Nancy’s husband and three children as they come to terms with this shocking loss.”