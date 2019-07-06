1  of  3
Governor John Bel Edwards begins RV Tour Saturday for re-election bid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With legislative session action complete, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is shifting more attention to his re-election campaign.

The governor has been traveling the state to meet with teachers and veterans, and he’s planning a statewide RV tour that begins Saturday.

The Deep South’s lone Democratic governor faces two major GOP challengers on the October ballot: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Richland Parish and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

Edwards did a statewide tour when he ran for governor in 2015, and this year’s recreational vehicle tour will follow a similar path. He’ll kick it off Saturday in his home town of Amite.

Additional stops are planned Monday in New Orleans, Tuesday in Lafayette and Lake Charles, Wednesday in Alexandria and Shreveport and Thursday in Monroe and Baton Rouge.

