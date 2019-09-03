Governor Edwards in Lafayette today for bill signings, ribbon cutting of new LDWF office

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The League of Women Voters of Lafayette is hosting another night of political candidates meeting with their constituents tonight.

Its part of a series of candidate forums happening ahead of next month's election.

Tonight's non-partisan forum is for candidates running for Lafayette Parish School System Districts 7, 8 and 9.

Its happening at the East Regional Library on La Neuville Road in Youngsville.

Voters will have the opportunity to learn about their candidates directly.

There will also be voter registration forms available for anyone who needs to register or update their information.

The free forum begins at 6:30 p.m.