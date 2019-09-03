Governor Edwards in Lafayette today for bill signings, ribbon cutting of new LDWF office

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards will make a couple stops in the Hub City this afternoon.
The Governor will be on hand to participate in a ceremonial bill signing at the Lafayette Behavioral Health Unit on Dulles Drive.
He will sign four bills written by Senator Gerald Boudreaux (SB 240/Act 414), Representative Dustin Miller (HB 243/Act 423), Representative Paul Davis (HB 250/Act 425), and Representative Dodie Horton (HB 199/Act 421).
The Governor will also take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Regional Office Complex in Lafayette, which is also located on Dulles Drive.
