Gov. John Bel Edwards joins Saints practice Monday

Governor John Bel Edwards stopped by the Saints Training Camp Monday to talk state business and have a little fun.

The governor threw some passes during the Saints Quarterback challenge with QB’s Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.

Drew’s son, Baylen Brees, also participated in the challenge sponsored by Window World.

Governor Edwards also talked about an upcoming major renovation taking place at the Superdome.

On Thursday, the State Bond Commission is expected to consider a new $450 million Superdome renovation package that could keep the Saints in New Orleans for as long as 30 more years.