GO RAGIN CAJUNS! The Cajuns defeat Liberty 35-14

The Cajuns started their 2019 campaign 0-1 against Mississippi State in the Dome. but a new week…a new opportunity on the horizon Saturday night against Liberty.

Let’s roll through some highlights.

The Cajuns entering this game a 14 point favorite over Liberty.

Coach Billy Napier and his crew looking for their first win in front of their home crowd.

Alright Liberty Quarterback Stephen Calvert hands off to running back DJ Stubbs….he runs it in for the first TD of the game. The flames strike first early in the first quarter.

Cajuns up next…QB Levi Lewis thinks about a throw….nah i’ll run it instead he says. and he runs it all the way to the endzone. there it is….Cajuns tie it up quick…..7 to 7 tie ball game folks. and that would really be the story of the entire first half…back and forth.

So that takes it to Liberty’s next shot. Calvert hands off to Frankie Hickson and he shrugs off a couple of Cajuns….and boom. he sees the endzone….and he takes it alllll the way to the house. That would give the flames the lead again…..14 to 7 in the second quarter.

The Cajuns have a run game too ya know? Check this out. lLewis hands it off to Trey Ragas and Trey do your thing. he keeps going and going and going….and he runs 75 yards for the touchdown. Cajuns tie it back up 14 to 14!

And the Cajuns would not give the lead back to the flames after that. The flames were extinguished.

Ragin Cajuns in the redzone again…this time Lewis sends this one to the endzone…and Jamarcus Bradley goes up and grabs it. Cajuns take the 21 to 14 lead.

After that, Bradley would grab another TD….a 58-yarder to extend the lead to 28 to 14, and then running back Elijah Mitchell would bring a one yard rush home to give the Cajuns a 35 to 14 lead.

Final score tonight….. 35 to 14 Cajuns get the W.