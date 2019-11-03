Live Now
GM recalling more than 600,000 trucks and SUVs

by: Associated Press

DETROIT, MI-JUNE 6: The General Motors logo is shown on the podium at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders June 6, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The results of a fight between the company and hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which has proposed to split the automaker’s stock and change its board of directors, was to be announced. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 600,000 four-wheel drive trucks and SUVs because a software error could activate the braking system, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, 2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2014-2018 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2015-2020 GMC Yukon models.

GM said 653,370 vehicles worldwide were potentially affected, but no accidents have been reported.

Activation of the braking software is triggered by the failure of a wheel-speed sensor, leading to unintended braking on the opposite wheel. That would cause the vehicle to pull to one side, increasing the risk of a crash. That risk can be eliminated by driving in two-wheel drive mode until the recall repair is made, GM said.

GM will reprogram the vehicles’ software free of charge.

