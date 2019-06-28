Girl injured in accidental shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested on aggravated battery on illegal possession of a firearm charges after a Friday afternoon shooting.

Lafayette police said the victim is a 14-year-old girl who is in stable condition.

The shooting, which authorities are considering an accident, is an understatement.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette police officers are investigating an accidental shooting in the 200 block of Hammond Drive.

According Lafayette Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, the female juvenile was accidently shot in the wrist by a male suspect.

She’s being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injury. No suspect in custody at this time, Dugas said.

This is an ongoing investigation. New 10 will provide updates as new information becomes available

