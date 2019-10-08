Live Now
Giant cross stolen from site of St. Landry Parish church burned by arsonist

Someone stole a giant cross that was on site at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas.

Mt. Pleasant was one of three churches set on fire by suspected arsonist, 21-year-old Holden Matthews, last April.

“We had plans to use it in the new sanctuary in our design as a relic of their old church that was burned by an arsonist several months ago.” Stephen Ortego announced in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the cross should contact Ortego by messenger on his Facebook page.

“Please direct message me if you have information on where it could be.”

