Geaux Vote website and app is back up, polls still open

by: Michael Scheidt

Tyler Brey, Press Secretary for the Secretary of State’s Office says, the Geaux Vote website and app was down for an hour this afternoon for an unknown reason at this time.

This message was posted on the Secretary of State’s Facebook page around 3:15 p.m. on Election Day.

The GeauxVote Mobile app and Voter Portal are temporarily unavailable. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible. If you need assistance, please contact our Elections Division at 800.883.2805. #GeauxVote

Brey said, the Secretary for the Secretary of State’s Office is keeping an eye on it to make sure it is running smoothly.

Everything is back up as of right now and the polls are still open until 8 p.m.

There's still time to vote! Polls close at 8 p.m. Find your polling location and sample ballot at GeauxVote.com or GeauxVote Mobile. #GeauxVote

Posted by Louisiana Secretary of State on Saturday, November 16, 2019

