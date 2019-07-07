Funeral services planned for 2-year-old killed in Lafayette

One week after 2-year-old Mar’Kavin “King” Cormier was shot at killed at his home on Northern Avenue in Lafayette, his family says it is overwhelmed by the love and support of the community.

As a result, family member Anetria Arceneaux says details of his funeral are still being worked out with a local funeral home and that a formal announcement will come later in the week.

A GoFundMe in Cormier’s honor raised more than $3,000. Arceneaux says that money will be used for funeral and burial expenses for “King” since the family had no insurance polices.

The toddler, shot on June 30, and who died a short while later at a local hospital was mourned during a Vigil held Friday by family and friends.

Four people, including the child’s mother, were arrested in connection with his death.

Police have not released any additional details in the case.