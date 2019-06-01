Franklin Graham calls for special ‘Day of Prayer’ for President Trump

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Franklin Graham, who is the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, thinks prayer will help President Donald Trump.

He wants Sunday, June 2 to be a “special day of prayer” to protect Trump from his “enemies.”

Graham doesn’t have any public events planned but will post a prayer on Facebook and make a TV appearance on Fox News.

Some Christians have accused him of using prayer as propaganda.

The evangelical said the White House is aware of his plans but Graham wouldn’t say if he’s been in touch with the president.

More than 300 other conservative Christian leaders say they will also lead prayers for Trump.

