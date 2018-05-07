Four teens arrested for terrorizing by causing “flash mob” downtown during Festival International

On Friday May 4, 2018, Lafayette Police detectives arrested four juveniles on Terrorizing and Disturbing the Peace charges for a “flash mob” style disturbance.

The investigation stems from a disturbance on Jefferson Street on the night of April 28, 2018, which caused a large crowd of people to suddenly run in fear from the downtown area, police said.

“The group of juveniles attempted to create panic and chaos amongst festival goers,” the department said today. “The arrests are a result of the Lafayette Police Department’s deployment of additional crime camera systems and officers in anticipation of such criminal activities.”

All four juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center after detectives identified the juveniles from video surveillance. Detectives are still working to identify additional suspects and more arrests may be forthcoming.

“Deliberate acts that cause fear and chaos in a crowd are dangerous to the public and costly to our businesses. Know that these criminal acts will be investigated by the Lafayette Police Department with vigor and to the fullest extent,” LPD Chief toby Aguillard said. “The Lafayette Police Department urges all parents to discourage teens from participation in flash mob disturbances and warn children about the consequences of such actions.”