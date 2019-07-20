Four St. Landry Parish CTE educators attend week long national cooking classes

Four St. Landry Parish CTE Educators attended a week-long class in July at the Mississippi University for Women in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.

The week consisted of classroom pedagogy, lecture Powerpoints, and many hands-on cooking labs.

Each educator earned 33 continuing credit hours by the American Culinary Federation.

Cooking labs consisted of stocks, dry heat cooking methods, soups, sauces, beef Wellington, blackened catfish, crawfish and shrimp bisque, stuffed pork loin, fish en papillote, corn maque choux, clam chowder, strawberry & jalapeño soup, and several amazing side dishes and vegetables.

The teachers learned many new techniques and are excited to start the new year with new ideas to bring to their individual classrooms.



Pictured left to right-class Instructor chef Alexei Harrison, Maureen Martin, Maureen Little, Jennifer Hebert, Karla Miller and class instructor chef Sally Porter-Hinds Community College, MS.