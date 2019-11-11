Four sisters start foundation to bring awareness to Lupus disease

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects more than 1 million Americans.

“We know its a silent disease because our family went through it and it was silent for us and we didn’t speak about it,” Martha Weatherford says.

Lupus is one of America’s least recognized major diseases.

For four sisters, the disease claimed the life of their mother and their stepmother.

Brenda Andrus explains, “Our biological mother passed away in 1965, Dorthy Felix Andrus, at 30 years old, leaving our dad with 6 kids. He remarried a year later and our mom with another daughter, Anazia, and in 2007, she passed away with the same deadly disease.”

Sisters’ Brenda Andrus, Martha Weatherford, Gail Lee, and Anazia Andrus- Sam started a foundation to remember their mother’s and stepmother’s fight.

The 4-A’s Sister Lupus Foundation helps people who are battling Lupus disease and brings awareness to the cause.

Brenda Andrus adds, “We share the awareness, share the stories and let people talk about it, let people know about it. We educate each other.”

The sisters tell New 10 the foundation’s mission is to support and provide funding for medical treatment to those affected by the Lupus disease

“The funding we receive goes to the lupus patients, help them in need, anything they need, healthcare, their bills, hospital bills, anything they may need for their care,” Martha Weatherford and Anazia Andrus-Sam explain.

For events put on by the foundation and ways to get involved, click here.