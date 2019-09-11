Former University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Ray Authement to be honored

(The Daily Advertiser)- Ray Authement, who served as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette president for 34 years, will receive a lifetime achievement award on Sept. 18 for his service to UL and Lafayette.

The Louisiana CLI (critical limb ischemia) and Limb Salvage Club, a group dedicated to educating medical professionals, is honoring Authement during one of its community service and education events.

Authement, 90, is being honored for his dedication to UL as the longest-serving public university president, said David Allie, the club’s founder and a friend of Authement.

“I knew him as a mathematician, as a computer guy. I’m talking 25 years ago, he was doing things and trying to do things that other universities didn’t,” Allie said. “I’m just appreciative of everything that guy did. If we can have something to do with recognizing him, that’s something we want to do.”

Ray Authement, Jamal Khattak, Sarina Yusofe and Barbara Authement (Photo: Kris Wartelle)

When Authement took over at UL — then the University of Southwestern Louisiana — in 1973, he had a clear vision for the university’s future, said Julie Johnson, Authement’s daughter.

“He had a dream for what the university could be, and that dream is why it is what it is today,” she said.

