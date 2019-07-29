Former Saints kicker Morten Andersen, originally from Denmark, is now a U.S. citizen

NFL Hall of Famer Morten Andersen added another accomplishment to his list this weekend, but it was different than his achievements as an athlete, NOLA.com reports.

“Honored to become a citizen of the greatest country on earth today, very proud to be an American,” Morten shared in a tweet.

Andersen came to America more than 40 years ago as a cultural exchange student at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.

Though he didn’t initially plan to stay here, he went on to play football at Michigan State and then played in the NFL for 25 years.

The former New Orleans Saints legend wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s the great American success story,” Andersen’s close friend and former teammate Bobby Hebert said. “An immigrant coming to take advantage of an opportunity.”

The Saints selected Anderson in the fourth round of the 1982 draft. He played there for 13 seasons.