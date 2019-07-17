Former Ragin Cajun football player killed in crash

A two vehicle crash on US Hwy 61 south of I-10 in St. James Parish took the life of 26-year-old Sean Q. Thomas of Vacherie.

Thomas played for the Cajuns from 2011 until 2014 and won 4 New Orleans Bowl championships.

According to State Police, it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The initial investigation has revealed that Thomas was traveling southbound on US 61, while at the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was making a U-turn from the left southbound lane of US Hwy 61 to travel northbound.

For unknown reasons, police say, Thomas’ Ford struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

He suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Due to vehicle damage, seat belt use on his part is unknown, however impairment is not suspected for either driver.