Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Former Ragin Cajun football player killed in crash

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

A two vehicle crash on US Hwy 61 south of I-10 in St. James Parish took the life of 26-year-old Sean Q. Thomas of Vacherie.

Thomas played for the Cajuns from 2011 until 2014 and won 4 New Orleans Bowl championships.

According to State Police, it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The initial investigation has revealed that Thomas was traveling southbound on US 61, while at the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was making a U-turn from the left southbound lane of US Hwy 61 to travel northbound.

For unknown reasons, police say, Thomas’ Ford struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

He suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Due to vehicle damage, seat belt use on his part is unknown, however impairment is not suspected for either driver.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Facebook

KLFY News 10