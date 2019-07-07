Former players honor “Coach Robe” during visitation services

The Community is filling the Cajundome today as a visitation for UL head baseball coach Tony Robichaux is being held.

Coach “Robe” passed away last Wednesday after undergoing multiple surgeries following a heart attack.

His passing came as a surprise to the entire community, but today the community is rallying together to provide support for the Robichaux family.

I spoke with a couple of coach robe’s former players at Russo Park who say today is all about remembering the man Coach Robe was.

“Today is just about honoring our coach. He did so much for us, and you know we have a more intimate relationship with him than everybody else. It means a lot for me for everybody else to know what kind of man he truly was.”

“It allows everybody else to see that and hear the stories that we all know and we like to share. It’ll be good just to talk to them. We all remember the same type of stuff and we can put a little bit of humor into the different situations that he used to teach us things. But I ‘m looking forward to seeing the guys under tough circumstances.”