Former player starts GoFundMe for Coach Robichaux and family, raises $9,000 in 17 hours

About $9,000 has been raised in 17 hours for the family of Tony Robichaux, coach of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette baseball team for 25 seasons.

With his family and loved ones at his side at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Robichaux died Wednesday morning.

He was 57 and had undergone two heart surgeries in recent weeks.

A GoFundMe account, has attracted more than 50 donations big and small to get to the nearly $9,000 mark by Wednesday afternoon.

Kraig Schambough, who played for Robichaux while at UL in the early 2000s and went on to pitch for the Kansas City Royals system, started the account Tuesday with a $25,000 goal to help with medical costs related to the coach’s heart attack, procedures and hospital stays.

Robichaux — a married father of three whose two sons, Justin and Austin, both played for the Cajuns — was hospitalized at Lafayette General Medical Center with a heart attack on June 23 and later transferred to New Orleans.

The GoFundMe campaign page reads:

“We are putting together this campaign for coach and his loving family. There are unexpected bills that are going to arise from coach’s unexpected medical illness. As everyone is aware of Robe’s heart attack and the difficulties his family has endured recently. I personally believe this man, and his family that have given so much to our community over the past few decades should not have to worry about any medical bills or financial situations that should arise in the coming months. Please join along in helping our Robichaux family.”

Comments from donors, many of them also former players, credit “Coach Robe” with the person they are today and thank him for the investment he made in them.

“You invested your heart and soul into so many of us. There isn’t a return investment large enough to repay the favor!” Jameson Parker wrote.

“I wouldn’t be the man I was today without him in my life and I am forever grateful,” Buddy Glass wrote.

“Thank you for investing in me as a father and in my son as a role model,” Tully Blanchard wrote.

Find the fundraiser page, click https://www.gofundme.com/f/coach-robe