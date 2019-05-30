Former pastor in Donaldsonville accused of misusing $60k in church money

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) – A former pastor at St. Catherine of Sienna Parish in Donaldsonville has been arrested for allegedly spending tens of thousands of dollars of the church’s money on personal expenses.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge says Father Desmond Ohankwere was a pastor in the parish from October of 2014 to July 31, 2018. The diocese says it was made aware of some “questionable expenditures” at the parish, and along with its insurance company, began an investigation in February of 2019. The insurance company was notified since losses due to theft are covered by the diocese’s policy.

Authorities in Ascension Parish were also notified, the diocese says. Ohankwere was arrested Wednesday, May 29 in Texas. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says the pastor spent money of travel expenses, online purchases, and other personal expenses. He was reportedly removed from the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 2018 and was transferred to Houston.

APSO says Ohankwere is facing a felony charge of theft over $25,000. It’s believed Ohankwere misused about $60,000 of the church’s money.

A warrant for Ohankwere’s arrest was issued May 21, and he was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston May 29. Ohankwere will have an extradition hearing Friday, May 31 to determine when he will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

A forensic review of the parish’s records is ongoing. Ohankwere is a member of the Missionary Society of St. Paul, and at the time of his arrest was a pastor at St. Gregory the Great parish in Houston. He was ordained for his missionary society July 1, 1991.

