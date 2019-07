IOTA, La. (KLFY)- A former Iota Police Officer was arrested for stalking.



According to the Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle, former officer Bryce Ewing was allegedly stalking an off-duty Iota police officer several times.

Ewing allegedly made several threats to harm the officer, police said.



Ewing was arrested and charged with stalking and a hate crime.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.