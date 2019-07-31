Former Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Michael Thibodeaux sentenced to 30 months

Sixteenth Judicial District Court Judge Lewis Pitman sentenced former Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Michael Thibodeaux to 30 months in jail Tuesday for Thibodeaux’s conviction on a 14-count felony indictment, according to the Daily Iberian.

In her presentation before the sentencing, prosecutor Allison Charrier laid out each charge and requested a sentence of 15 years, with all but seven years suspended.

The prosecution also sought a a fine of $200,000, for Thibodeaux to pay for a forensic accountant to review all of the Clerk of Court’s Office’s books to determine the amount of restitution that could be sought, and for Thibodeaux to make that restitution with no cap on what that amount might be.

Prosecutor Craig Colwart said he was disappointed in the sentence and Pitman’s reduction of the fine. He said the 16th Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Office is analyzing the sentence and may or may not move for a reconsideration of the sentence.

In addition to the 30 month sentence, to be served under the state Department of Corrections and Parole, Pitman fined Thibodeaux $5,000 and the cost of an accounting firm to analyze his former office’s books, with the cost of that accountant and restitution to be capped at $50,000.

Thibodeaux’s attorney John McLindon said after the sentencing that he is planning to file an appeal of the convictions, but that he felt Pitman had ruled fairly in sentencing.