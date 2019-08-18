Former Governor Kathleen Blanco to lie in state at Capitol Thursday

Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco will be honored at multiple events in Lafayette and Baton Rouge later this week.

A public visitation will be held in Lafayette Friday. Details will be released Monday.

According to The Advocate, Blanco will be honored in an inner-faith service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Blanco’s body is planned to be brought to Baton Rouge around 12:30 p.m. where it will lie in state in front of the closed Senate doors in the Rotunda.

Senate President John Alario and Speaker Taylor Barras had to approve this request.

Following the service, Blanco will be brought up the Capitol’s front steps, which will be lined with former staff, visiting dignitaries, former and current cabinet members and her family.

Her casket will then be carried up the steps by her former protective detail in State Police and the National Guard. She will be received by Alario, Barras, Blanco’s husband, Raymond, her mother and former governors, state Senate presidents, House speakers, and House members.

The general public will be able to pay their respects by entering the Capitol from the breezeway entrances on the ground floor, then be directed to the House stairwell to walk up to the Rotunda.

Any handicapped/disabled/elderly will be able to use the main elevators.

The general public will be moved toward the House double doors to registration books on the Sergeant at Arms tables to sign if they wish, and there will be a video screen and projector displaying images in the House Rotunda front corner.

After members of the general public pay their respects, they will be directed back to the ground floor and out the building.