Former First Lady Michelle Obama to headline ESSENCE Festival

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU)— ESSENCE Festival announced Thursday that Former First Lady Michelle Obama was added as a headliner for the annual festival.

Obama will headline the 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans July 4-7.

This will be Obama’s first engagement at the festival.

Her appearance will include a sit-down interview on July 6 at the Superdome.

This comes after the historic success of her book,”Becoming.”

“We are indescribably thrilled and honored to have ‘Forever First Lady’ Michelle Obama as a part of our 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival, which will mark our most exciting and extensive programming to date,” said Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications. “As inspiring and aspirational as it is relatable, Mrs. Obama’s story – told on her own terms – is a remarkable example and celebration of everyday Black women who accomplish extraordinary things, who confront challenges with courage and truth, and who remind us that all things are possible when we support one another. Over 25 years, the Festival has done just that – becoming a cultural home for millions of Black women to honor, celebrate and engage each other in service and sisterhood, laughter and love, and empowerment and community.”

