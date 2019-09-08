For a Lafayette mother, her son’s legacy lives on through scholarships

David Trosclair’s story, and that of his mother, is woven with immense tragedy, bravery, loss, heartache and now an overwhelming desire to help others traveling a similar path.

Trosclair was an honor student and rising star in the School of Kinesiology at UL Lafayette who passed away suddenly in his sleep in 2010.

A scholarship that honors his life and legacy was created by his mother, Carol Trosclair, shortly after his death.

Her mission, to help other students majoring in Kinesiology focus on a single aim and secure a future for themselves.

To help raise funds for this scholarship, Carol partners with local businesses in the community who identified with her goals, by giving back to the community while helping students succeed.

Carol says when other K-P-A members reach their goals in higher education, her son’s legacy continues through their success.

