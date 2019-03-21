Final French Quarter Festival Details Cubes and Merchandise Revealed, Recycling, ﻿Chevron Children’s

(New Orleans, La.) – The non-profit French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI), proudly announces final details about the free French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, April 11-14, 2019. Billed as the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture, the 2019 festival will bring a record number of debuts, more headliners, a new riverfront stage, eight restaurant debuts, 1,700+ Louisiana musicians, and recycling.

“This year we’re shaking things up with a new stage, more headliners, and recycling,” said Emily Madero, President and CEO of FQFI. “Our Chevron Evening Concert Series brings more headliners to the streets of the Quarter and a new stage on the Moonwalk will expand riverfront entertainment. Our new recycling program helps us achieve our mission to instill increased pride in the community, and attendees can support the effort by purchasing a limited-edition reusable festival beer cup!”

Music Schedule Revealed:

More than 1,700 Artists including 48 debuts

More information and the complete music schedule is now available on frenchquarterfest.org.