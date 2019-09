A female University student was found dead in Cypress Hall Tuesday afternoon.

According to The Daily Reville, her identity and cause of death remain unknown at this time.

The body was released to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

LSUPD responded to a call of an unresponsive student in Cypress Hall around 3:50 p.m.

The Police Department will investigate the cause of death.

Students are attempting to organize a prayer circle outside Cypress Hall at 8:30 on Tuesday night.