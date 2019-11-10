Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Falcons stun first-place Saints, 26-9 AP

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Matt Ryan passed for two touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons ended their six-game slide with a 26-9 victory over the Saints on Sunday that stopped New Orleans’ six-game winning streak.

Atlanta’s defense stunningly dominated New Orleans’ normally stout offensive line. Coming in with an NFL low seven sacks all season, the Falcons sacked Drew Brees six times, with Grady Jarrett, Vic Beasley Jr., Adrian Clayborn and De’Vondre Campbell all getting involved.

Jarrett finished with a team-high 2 ½ sacks.

It was the second time this season the Saints were held without a touchdown at home, but the first time with Brees under center.

New Orleans also failed to score a TD in a 12-10 victory over Dallas in Week 4 with Teddy Bridgewater filling in at quarterback.

Ryan, returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in the game before the Falcons’ Week 9 bye, was 20 of 35 for 182 yards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
58°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
58°F A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories